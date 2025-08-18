Fluor Corporation $FLR Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fluor were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fluor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

