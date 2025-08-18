Boston Partners Purchases 1,515 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Boston Partners raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 319.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after buying an additional 3,389,549 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 661.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,307,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 1,135,839 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 71.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,971,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after buying an additional 823,390 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 947,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 750,858 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 651,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 620,694 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAAS opened at $31.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

