Boston Partners Invests $966,000 in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLUT. Peel Hunt downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.62.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:FLUT opened at $293.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.31. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $313.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.99.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Cruickshank sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $69,044.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,540.87. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $536,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,087.68. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,642 shares of company stock worth $5,490,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

