Boston Partners Purchases 39,779 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Boston Partners grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWK. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 70,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 96,805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

