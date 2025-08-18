Ardmore Shipping Corporation $ASC Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 545.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.05. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 205.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

