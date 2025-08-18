Tidewater Inc. $TDW Shares Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Tidewater by 14.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 477.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tidewater by 14.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,754.16. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $630,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,234,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,979,941.85. This represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.4%

TDW opened at $56.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $341.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TDW. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

