Boston Partners Sells 57,032 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

Boston Partners decreased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,032 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 67,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 116,102 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.22. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 466.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.53%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

