Boston Partners Raises Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5,565.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 41.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 325.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $75.15.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

