Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Ericsson $ERIC

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ericsson were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,771,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 519,029 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 57,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Ericsson Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.71 on Monday. Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

About Ericsson

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Ericsson had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

