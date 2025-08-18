Boston Partners Has $1.23 Million Holdings in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Boston Partners cut its holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,686 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 419,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. now owns 456,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,172,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Up 1.0%

ICL Group stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ICL Group Ltd. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.35.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.0426 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICL

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.