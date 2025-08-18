BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Sold by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 150,448 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,602.24. This trade represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $173.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $189.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

