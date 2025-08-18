Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Invests $40,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $78.31 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

