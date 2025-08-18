Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $625,000 Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF $OCTW

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of OCTW stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $237.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $37.83.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Company Profile
