Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 2,122 Public Storage $PSA

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 228.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $283.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.02 and a 200-day moving average of $294.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

