Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF $ECOW Stock Holdings Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOW opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.1421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

