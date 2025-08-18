Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,172 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $111.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,173 shares of company stock worth $2,467,015. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

