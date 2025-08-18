Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 240.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.67.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $432.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $445.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.10, for a total transaction of $832,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,633 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,891.30. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $154,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,610. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,903 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.