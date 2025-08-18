Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $194.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.