Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $111.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.