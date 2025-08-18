Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,098 Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF $QDPL

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QDPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF alerts:

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA QDPL opened at $40.78 on Monday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.