Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,251,387.90 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,251,387.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 245,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,412.80. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15.

On Friday, August 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $1,310,944.95.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total transaction of $1,424,233.65.

On Monday, August 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $1,421,320.95.

On Friday, August 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $1,413,655.95.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total transaction of $1,516,750.20.

On Monday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $1,548,713.25.

On Friday, July 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $1,552,545.75.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total transaction of $1,554,308.70.

On Monday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total transaction of $1,494,521.70.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $167.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.69 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $145.88 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

