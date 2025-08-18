Short Interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Decreases By 51.4%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,800 shares, adropof51.4% from the July 15th total of 40,700 shares. Approximately2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Get Shuttle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHPH

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of SHPH stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

(Get Free Report)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.