Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 5,154.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,674.70. This represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.0%

GIII stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.49. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.