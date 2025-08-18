Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,500 shares, anincreaseof140.5% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMRI opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $439.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $33.98.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0551 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

