Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTV. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. D Boral Capital lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Plus Therapeutics from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSTV

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.