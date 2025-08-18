Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 528,800 shares, agrowthof129.6% from the July 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently,1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Roadzen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roadzen by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roadzen by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 266,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Roadzen by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Roadzen by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Roadzen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roadzen alerts:

Roadzen Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RDZN opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Roadzen has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Roadzen Company Profile

Roadzen ( NASDAQ:RDZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million.

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

See Also

