Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expands By 150.0%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, agrowthof150.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $5.00 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About SeaChange International

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.