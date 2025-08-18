Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Utz Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $12.91 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Utz Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 114.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UTZ has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Utz Brands from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.