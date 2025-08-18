Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $12.91 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTZ has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Utz Brands from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

