Insider Selling: Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) EVP Sells $101,640.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,877.16. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $102.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91. Chord Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.