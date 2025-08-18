Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Expands By 109.9%

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 114,400 shares, agrowthof109.9% from the July 15th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $10.79 on Monday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $739.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.68) by $3.74. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded TransCode Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TransCode Therapeutics
About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TransCode Therapeutics
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.