Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Expands By 109.9%

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 114,400 shares, agrowthof109.9% from the July 15th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $10.79 on Monday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $739.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.68) by $3.74. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded TransCode Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

