Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 965.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,362,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,639 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,294,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 980,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 933,183 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Arvinas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after buying an additional 551,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARVN. TD Cowen cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arvinas

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arvinas news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.