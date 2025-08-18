Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $35,000 Stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Buckle were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 36.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

BKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Buckle from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director James E. Shada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $498,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 85,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,943.68. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $890,114.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,655,204 shares in the company, valued at $72,034,478.08. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

