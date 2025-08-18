Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Unisys Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of UIS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. Unisys has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unisys by 232.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 858,516 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $2,836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 18.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Unisys by 17.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,758,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 260,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 15.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 246,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

