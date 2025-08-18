Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Sells 22,453 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited $BORR

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,453 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 828.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $543.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.81 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Borr Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

