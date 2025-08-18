Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,070 Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,080,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,345 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,098,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $23.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.