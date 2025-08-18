Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Docusign worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Docusign by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 153.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Docusign Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $70.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

