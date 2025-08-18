PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Sold by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,687,000 after acquiring an additional 844,418 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $241,789,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $205.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

