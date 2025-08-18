Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New $39,000 Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTRE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 284,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth $2,479,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 17,183.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,345 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $730.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTRE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fortrea from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,306.32. This trade represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

