ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $87.47 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $90.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.18 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 50,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,878.41. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $35,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,244.38. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,349 shares of company stock worth $11,880,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

