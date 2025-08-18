Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $352,000 Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOX

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.4% during the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 715,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 54,755.3% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

