Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12,084.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,764,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,030,000 after buying an additional 812,180 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of News by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 8,962,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,817,000 after buying an additional 2,569,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of News by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,391,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,758,000 after buying an additional 80,282 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,240,000 after buying an additional 936,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of News by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,963,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,706,000 after buying an additional 166,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Down 1.1%

NWSA stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.23.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.34.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

