Magna International Inc. $MGA Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 2,381.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Magna International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,478,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,997,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,890,000 after acquiring an additional 436,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

MGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

