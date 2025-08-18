Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 202.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 49.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $587,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $60.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMED. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

