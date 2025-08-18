Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in On Holding AG $ONON

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ON were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,850,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $39,119,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 355.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in ON in the 1st quarter valued at $20,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ON and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

NYSE:ONON opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

