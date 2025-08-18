Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.