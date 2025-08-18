Comparing Comtex News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Comtex News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Free Report) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Comtex News Network and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtex News Network N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain 0.66% -146.80% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Comtex News Network and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtex News Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 Iron Mountain 0 0 6 1 3.14

Valuation and Earnings

Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.19%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Comtex News Network.

This table compares Comtex News Network and Iron Mountain”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtex News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain $6.15 billion 4.39 $180.16 million $0.14 653.36

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Comtex News Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Comtex News Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Comtex News Network has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Comtex News Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtex News Network

Comtex News Network, Inc. provides electronic real-time news, and content and proprietary market products in the United States. The company receives, enhances, combines, and filters news and content received from national and international news bureaus, agencies, and publications. Its products comprise CustomWires, the real-time and subject-specific newswires, such as finance, business, foreign exchange, and public companies, as well as real-time trading data in the global stock markets, commodities and futures prices, SEC filing information, personal investment news, economic indicator data, international trade policies, business news, IRS bulletins, and actions from the global financial institutions; and Comtex Top News that include editorial news summaries in 29 categories. The company also provides feed products and custom solutions; and SmarTrend products for managing investments. Comtex News Network, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

