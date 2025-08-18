Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $81.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.5833.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th.

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 49,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 81.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

