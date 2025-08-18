Reviewing Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 127.3%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 11.2, meaning that its stock price is 1,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Signature Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99 Signature Bank $2.70 billion 0.01 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Surrey Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

