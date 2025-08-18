Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) & American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Head to Head Review

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ingevity and American Vanguard”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $1.41 billion 1.42 -$430.30 million ($5.95) -9.19 American Vanguard $547.31 million 0.27 -$126.34 million ($4.47) -1.17

Profitability

American Vanguard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ingevity. Ingevity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Vanguard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ingevity and American Vanguard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity -16.35% 84.92% 7.95% American Vanguard -23.72% -26.21% -9.97%

Risk & Volatility

Ingevity has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Vanguard has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ingevity and American Vanguard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Vanguard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ingevity currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.53%. American Vanguard has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Given American Vanguard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than Ingevity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of American Vanguard shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of American Vanguard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ingevity beats American Vanguard on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for food, water, beverage, and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment consists of road technologies and industrial specialties. This segment's products are used in pavement construction, pavement preservation, pavement reconstruction and recycling, road markings, agrochemical dispersants, paper chemicals, and other industrial uses. The Advanced Polymer Technologies segment produces caprolactone and caprolactone-based specialty polymers for use in coatings, resins, elastomers, adhesives, bioplastics, and medical devices. It serves automotive parts and components manufacturers through sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as WestRock Company, Specialty Chemicals Business and changed its name to Ingevity Corporation in September 2015. Ingevity Corporation was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

