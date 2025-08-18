Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target at $270.35

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.3529.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in RH by 125.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,119,000 after acquiring an additional 359,101 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in RH by 54.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 733,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,713,000 after acquiring an additional 259,200 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its position in RH by 69.1% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,951,000 after acquiring an additional 193,404 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $30,457,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $29,083,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $234.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.48. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

